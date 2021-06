MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – In Monroe County, a man wanted by police is armed and dangerous.

William Daniel McGuire is wanted for attempted murder, malicious wounding and domestic battery.

He is 5’6″, weighs just over 160 lbs., and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He is possibly in an older green Ford Ranger.

Monroe County wants to hear from you if you have any information that could lead to his whereabouts. The number to call is (304) 772-3911.

