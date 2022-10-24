Monday’s Powerball reaches $625 milllion

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold for the second time this year, with Monday’s jackpot for Powerball reaching $625 million.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball’s 30-year history with a $299.8 million cash value.

Monday’s drawing will be 35th in the current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won over $12.9 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Individuals must purchase tickets by 9:59 p.m. on Monday.

