Monday’s Powerball at $1 Billion

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing with a cash value of $497.3 million.

This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history the jackpot has reached $1 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone wanting to play must purchase tickets by 9:59 p.m. Monday.

