Missing Oak Hill teen Azareyiah Mitchell found dead

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sad update to a story that we have been following, West Virginia State Police have found the body of an Oak Hill teenager who has been missing since Sept. 18.

A missing person case has now turned into a death investigation. West Virginia State Police is now investigating the death of 17-year-old Azareyiah Mitchell.

“Unfortunately we have located Azareyiah Mitchell. We wanted to find her hope alive, but she is deceased,” Assistant Commander Spt. Mitchell said.

Troopers found Mitchell’s body Monday, Dec. 1, 2020. The body was located outside of West Virginia. Since this is an on-going investigation West Virginia State Police would not reveal the body location. Troopers believe Mitchell’s death occurred one to two days after her disappearance.

“The report was filed at the end of Sept. 28, and we strongly feel based on the information that we have that is when the victim lost her life. She perished on that day or the day after,” Cpl. Snyder said.

According to State Police, an altercation between suspect Jalesea Bass and Azareyiah Mitchell occurred in an apartment in Summers County. This is believed to have resulted in Mitchell’s death.

“That led into the victim losing her life. The two then gathered up the victim and transported her across the state line and they concealed her outside of the state,” Snyder said.

Bass is accused of murder, Concealment of a Deceased Body and Conspiracy. Steven Lawson who is the father of Mitchell’s 7-month-old child is facing charges of Accessory to Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Body and Conspiracy.

This is an on-going investigation, stay with WOAY for further details.