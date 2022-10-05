Mining electrician retraining offered at New River Community and Technical College this Fall

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering two mining electrician retraining opportunities on October 21 and November 18 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Students can attend the one-day class in person at the Summersville Campus or via Zoom. Mine electricians must complete continuing education courses annually to keep MSHA certification active.

Participants must register before the course, and tuition is $50. Students attending via Zoom will receive a link after registration.

For more information or to register for a class, visit www.newriver.edu/continuing-education or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101.

