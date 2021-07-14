Miners win in comeback fashion Tuesday night

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Playing their first home game in more than a week, the West Virginia Miners were involved in a back-and-forth contest with the Johnstown Mill Rats.

But a four-run rally in the seventh inning, combined with timely late pitching, led the way for a Miners’ victory on Tuesday, 7-6.

The hosts opened the scoring in the first on a Richard Ortiz home run, and after falling behind 3-2, tied the game on a David Meech home run to right. But trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Luke Chung tied the game with a double, before Ortiz’s second home run of the night brought three more runs across.

Ortiz batted 2-for-4 with five RBI, while Meech and Chung also had two hits each. Concord’s Andrew Neff recorded the win with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

In the Appalachian League, the Princeton Whistlepigs scored all their runs in the first four innings of a 10-5 win over Bluefield, taking a 4-0 series lead in “The Feud.” Both teams are on the road for their next series, but the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will be in Princeton Wednesday night, and in Bluefield on Thursday.

