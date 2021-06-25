Miners fall at home to Aviators Thursday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A back-and-forth game saw the Lafayette Aviators walk away with a 3-2 road win at Epling Stadium Thursday night against the West Virginia Miners.

The visitors opened the scoring in the third inning, only for the Miners to counter with two on a base hit from Denver Blinn. Lafayette went back in front on a home run from Carlos Contreras, going on to keep that lead throughout the night.

Both teams have won a game each against each other this week, with a third meeting to come Friday.

In the Appalachian League, Bluefield won 6-4 at Greeneville, while Princeton struggled early in a 12-2 home loss to Elizabethton. Both these series continue Friday.

