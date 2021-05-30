Miners defeated in first home game of the season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday night, the West Virginia Miners played their first home game since 2019, as the team hosted the Champion City Kings.

Despite a gloomy evening, fans packed Epling Stadium to get their first glimpse of the Miners in 2021.

The home team started hot, with Chris Iazetta (Wheeling University) hitting a two-run homer the bottom of the first. However, the second inning belonged to Champion City. With the bases-loaded, Dallen Leach tripled to send three runners home.

The Kings would not give up the lead after that, spoiling the Miners’ home debut with a 9-4 victory.

West Virginia is back at home on Sunday for a rematch with Champion City. First pitch takes place at 6:35 pm.

