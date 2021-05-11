Mike Krause hosts clinic for area wrestlers

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Mike Krause is regarded as the top youth wrestling coach in the United States, and multiple times over the past week, student-athletes have had the chance to learn from him in clinics.

Monday’s session at Oak Hill Middle School brought around 50 youth wrestlers to Krause’s latest clinic, with Independence, Greenbrier West, and Oak Hill just a handful of the schools represented.

Krause says he was impressed by the wrestlers’ attitudes during the session, as he believes West Virginia can continue its strong history of high school wrestling. He is optimistic there will be more camps in Southern West Virginia in the future.

