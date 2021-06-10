Midland Trail softball wins sectional championship

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Despite less-than-promising weather throughout the afternoon, Midland Trail and Greenbrier West met Wednesday for the Class A Region 3 Section 2 softball championship in Hico.

The Lady Patriots opened the scoring with four runs in the first inning, extending the lead to 6-0 after three. Greenbrier West would put together a rally in the fifth inning, but Midland Trail won the game 7-3 to claim the sectional title. They will face James Monroe in regionals.

In high school baseball, Midland Trail and Charleston Catholic were tied early, before the Irish went on to win 11-2. That means next week’s regional matchups featuring area teams have been decided.

Class AAA: Greenbrier East vs. St. Albans (softball), Oak Hill vs. St. Albans (baseball)

Class AA: Independence vs. Wyoming East (softball), Bluefield vs. Independence (baseball)

Class A: James Monroe vs. Midland Trail (softball), Charleston Catholic vs. James Monroe (baseball)

Also on Wednesday, the first four events of the Class A state track & field meet were contested. Summers County’s Ian Gardner finished runner-up in the Boys 400-meter race, with James Monroe’s Braydie Carr placing sixth. Richwood’s Trey Stanley was fifth in the Boys 3200 meters. Most of the Class A events will be held Thursday, along with four Class AA events.

