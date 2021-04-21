Midland Trail, PikeView advancing to state tournament

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – For the second time in three years, Midland Trail girls basketball is headed to the state tournament.

The Lady Patriots started on a run, then were involved in a back-and-forth second half, but ultimately won 46-44 at Shady Spring in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final.

Midland Trail led 17-7 after the opening eight minutes, but the Lady Tigers would trim the deficit throughout the night, and it would be the hosts with the lead inside the final two minutes. Emily Dickerson hit the go-ahead basket, with the Lady Patriots making defensive plays to hold on for the win.

Also in Region 3, PikeView won 60-58 in overtime at Sissonville, rallying from an 18-point deficit. It will be the Lady Panthers’ second straight state tournament appearance.

Midland Trail will play Nitro in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, April 28 in Charleston. PikeView will face Logan at 9:00 PM that night.

Boys sectional scores from Tuesday are below:

Woodrow Wilson 71, Princeton 56

Bluefield 77, Summers County 31 (Bluefield @ Wyoming East, Friday)

Liberty 60, Mingo Central 36 (Liberty @ Chapmanville, Friday)

Greenbrier West 100, Richwood 46

Webster County 95, Meadow Bridge 31 (Greenbrier West @ Webster County, Thursday)

River View advances vs. Montcalm (River View @ James Monroe, Thursday)

