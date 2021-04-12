Midland Trail High School becomes second school in Fayette County to hold vaccination event for students

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Cody Legg is a 17-year old junior at Midland Trail High School.

He says that when he heard he could receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during the school day, he couldn’t pass it up.

“I’ve been meaning to get vaccinated for a bit,” Legg said. “It was here, so might as well.”

Cy Persinger is an 18-year old senior at Midland Trail. He’s already received his first dose of the vaccine, but says he’s thrilled to see his fellow students have the chance to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“Being able to have the opportunity to have the vaccine clinic here gives a lot more students the opportunity to be able to get the vaccine,” Persinger said.

Terra Skaggs is the School-Based Health Director for Rainelle Medical Center in Fayette County. She says with COVID-19 cases on the rise, officials are working hard to provide every opportunity for students to get vaccinated.

“As soon as the opportunity opened for them to get vaccinated, they ran,” Skaggs said. “I feel like that’s given us all a sense of normalcy.”

Midland Trail was recently on remote learning due to a COVID outbreak. Legg and Persinger say that with more information on vaccines available, they hope as many students as possible get vaccinated so that they can finish out the school year in person.

“We’re doing something as a community to unify ourselves and to come together,” Persinger said.

