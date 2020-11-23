MGH Nursing Assistant charged with 22 counts of fraud

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – A Montgomery General Hospital Nursing Assistant is charged with 22 counts of fraud after taking advantage of a patient.

According to a criminal complaint, between Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, Jennifer Lee Ann Thomas, a.k.a. Jennifer Lee Ann Kreiner was a Nursing Assistant at Montgomery General Hospital, assigned to provide basic care to a patient and help her with daily activities that she might have trouble doing on her own.

During her daily interactions with the patient, Thomas (Kreiner) befriended her and gained her confidence.

Thomas (Kreiner) was entrusted with the victim’s credit card and personal identification number. The woman asked her to help purchase personal essentials while she was confined to her bed and recovering from illness.

On 22 separate accounts, Thomas (Kreiner) took possession of the patient’s credit card, and, without authority, used it to make $3,466 of cash withdraws and associated fees from the ATM in the hospital. The woman was unaware of the transactions and was not the beneficiary of those withdraws.

Thomas (Kreiner) is charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person, protected person, or incapacitated adult; one count of grand larceny; and 22 counts of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.

She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.