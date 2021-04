PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Court documents say Jacqueline Shelton’s boyfriend alleged she had stabbed him with a box cutter knife in their home.

The man had deep cuts on his forearm consistent with being cut by something sharp. There was also blood on the bedroom door, kitchen floor and sink.

Shelton is arrested for malicious assault. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail. Bail is set at $10,000.

Related