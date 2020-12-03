Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for impaired drivers

By
Kassie Simmons
-

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – To put an end to impaired driving during Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is keeping an eye out.

The sheriff’s office teams up with the governor’s Highway Safety Program and the Coalfields Highway Safety Program to put more deputies on patrol to catch intoxicated drivers. Around the holidays, drunk or drugged driving is more common due to various celebrations. Sgt. Adam Ballard reminds drivers to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“If you’re going to do things, be responsible about it and plan ahead of time,” said Ballard. “There are some rideshares available–I’ve seen several vehicles with the Lyft icon, here. If you’re going to have to get a ride, plan ahead. Use a ride here or use a friend or something, but make sure you don’t drive.”

Ballard says most accidents involving impaired drivers end in tragedy, either for the driver or an innocent victim.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR