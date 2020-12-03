Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for impaired drivers

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – To put an end to impaired driving during Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is keeping an eye out.

The sheriff’s office teams up with the governor’s Highway Safety Program and the Coalfields Highway Safety Program to put more deputies on patrol to catch intoxicated drivers. Around the holidays, drunk or drugged driving is more common due to various celebrations. Sgt. Adam Ballard reminds drivers to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“If you’re going to do things, be responsible about it and plan ahead of time,” said Ballard. “There are some rideshares available–I’ve seen several vehicles with the Lyft icon, here. If you’re going to have to get a ride, plan ahead. Use a ride here or use a friend or something, but make sure you don’t drive.”

Ballard says most accidents involving impaired drivers end in tragedy, either for the driver or an innocent victim.