MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenwood area of Mercer County.

The second shooting occurred at 2:23 a.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Locust Street in Princeton.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating both shootings.

Stick with us here at WOAY as more details emerge.

Related