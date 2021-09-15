Mercer County schools to move to remote learning

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Under the guidance of the Mercer County Health Department, Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning beginning, Thursday, Sept. 16-Friday, Sept. 24.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27. Tomorrow, teachers will ensure students have their devices for remote learning.

If your child is currently quarantined, contact the school to arrange pick up of their device if he or she doesn’t already have it.