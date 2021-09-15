Mercer County schools to move to remote learning

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Under the guidance of the Mercer County Health Department, Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning beginning, Thursday, Sept. 16-Friday, Sept. 24.
Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27. Tomorrow, teachers will ensure students have their devices for remote learning.
If your child is currently quarantined, contact the school to arrange pick up of their device if he or she doesn’t already have it.
Daily meals may be picked up from schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week. After that, multi-day meal packs will be available for pick-up. Virtual student meal pack pick up times will remain as previously scheduled.
If a student was absent when devices were given out, please contact the school to arrange for pick-up.
Teachers and staff will report to school as usual. All sports practices and games are postponed during the remote learning period.
