Mercer County passes dilapidated structure ordianance

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County passes its dilapidated structure ordinance.

The ordinance gives the county authority to take over and remove certain dilapidated properties around the county. They say the eventual removal of these dilapidated structures will increase property value in the long run.

Bill Archer with the County Commissioner says the ordinance has been in the works for years and now that it’s passed, work is expected to begin soon.

“I think it’s fast-tracked now after they’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, Archer said. “There were others who had been in the process over a long period of time that were cheering that we’d finally been able to take this giant step forward.”

The county is working to create a list of properties that will be fast-tracked for removal.