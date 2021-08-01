Mercer County man in custody after car chase beginning in Summers County

PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a car chase through Summers and Mercer Counties.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop in the Pipestem area of Summmers County on a Dodge Neon for an equipment violation.

The vehicle failed to yield and fled to Mercer County.

In addition to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Concord Police Department, Princeton Police Department and West Virginia State Police all responded to the chase.

The car was tracked down in the Spanishburg area of Mercer County.

David Foley is currently charged with Fleeing DUI, with more charges pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

