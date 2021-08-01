Mercer County man facing multiple charges of sexual assault

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – A man is behind bars in Mercer County facing multiple charges of sexual assault.

On July 30, West Virginia State Police arrested Dennis Lawerence Norwood at his home in Athens following a sexual abuse investigation.

The investigation revealed six female victims, ranging from four to 12 years old.

Lawerence is currently charged with Attempt to Commit a Felony – Incest (x1); Attempt to Commit a Felony – Sexual Assault 1st Degree (x2); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust (x3) and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (x6), with the investigation still ongoing.

Norwood is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

