Mercer County man arrested on child pornography charges

ROCK, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is behind bars on child pornography charges.

Matthew Billings, 30, of Rock, was arrested yesterday for the possession of child pornography depicting violence against a child.

He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The arrest is a result of an ongoing investigation involving Virginia State Police, West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

