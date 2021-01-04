Mercer County looks into upgrading recycling with state grant

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is looking into improving their recycling program.

In recent years, the county’s recycling initiatives have grown substantially, and now the county commission is looking to hire a new employee and buy a new recycling truck.

According to County Commissioner Bill Archer, they’re hoping an application for a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection grant will supply most of the funds. He says that it will greatly help with their recycling efforts in rural communities.

“Since our county is largely rural, we try to get to many of the rural communities. Oakvale, Bramwell and other areas where people are interested in recycling,” Archer said.

The grant will become available for applications in the coming weeks.