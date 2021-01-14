Mercer County deputies investigate Glenwood area shooting

GLENWOOD, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in the Glenwood area.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 14 at approximately 12:24 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Kirby Addition Road and Strawberry Loop (Glenwood) to investigate reports of gunfire.

Upon investigation, deputies found that a 30-year-old man had been shot twice while on foot in the mobile home park located on Strawberry Loop.

The man was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the shooting. At this time, the shooter has not been identified.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department or the non-emergency number for Mercer County 911.

Tips can be emailed to Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers at ssommers@wvmcs.org or Detective M. T. Hatfield at m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org.