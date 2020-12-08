Mercer County Courthouse closed to the public until December 14

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission met in an emergency meeting this afternoon to discuss closing the County Courthouse in response to a handful of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

According to County Commissioner Greg Puckett, the Commission is working in compliance with the Mercer County Health Department and for the safety and security of employees and residents.

The Tax Office, Assessor’s Office and Courthouse will be closed to the general public until at least Monday, December 14.

Exceptions are for court proceedings taking place at the courthouse. The county clerk and circuit clerk will also be available to anyone who has to do legal documentation in cooperation with a court proceeding.

Anyone needing correspondence regarding documentation can be assisted at the front door. Payments can be made online and any other correspondence can be done via phone call.