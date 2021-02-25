Mercer County completes first reading dilapidated building ordinance

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – This week Mercer County had its first reading of a dilapidated building ordinance.

The County Commission unanimously passed the first reading of the new ordinance. The proposal would give the county responsibility over dilapidated properties across the county.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the ordinance has been in the works for years, and its passage would help further the county’s economic development.

“Dilapidated properties are not only a health concern, they are an environmental and economical concern,” Puckett said. “If you’ve got a dilapidated property in your community, it devalues your property as well.”

There will be two more readings of the ordinance. The second reading will take place on the second Tuesday of March during the County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The third reading will take place on the fourth Tuesday of March at 6:00 P.M. in the county courthouse. The public will have an opportunity to attend the final reading to address any concerns.