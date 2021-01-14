Mercer County Commissioner placed on West Virginia Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Task Force. 

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A local politician was just placed on the West Virginia Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Task Force.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett has been working on tobacco and substance use prevention projects for years. He also serves as the Executive Director of Community Connections, which helps to prevent substance use in Southern West Virginia.

Puckett says being placed on the taskforce is a great chance to influence change.

“I really think it’s a great opportunity to work with my colleagues that I’ve worked with for nearly 20 years. Being able to talk about that at the state level solidifies the fact that our state is taking that very seriously. It shows the state is very concerned with the negative health outcomes, and if I can help with that process then it’s an honor to serve in that capacity,” Puckett said.

The task force was adopted last year in the West Virginia Legislature, and aims to reduce tobacco and e-cigarette use statewide.