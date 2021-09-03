Mercer County Commission purchases new vehicles for Sheriff’s Department

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is getting some new vehicles.

The department has been needing new vehicles for some time, but there was an added urgency when a drunk driver slammed into two sheriff’s vehicles earlier this week.

The commission held an emergency session and voted to purchase seven new vehicles.

“We were finding it very hard to get those kinds of vehicles a couple weeks ago,” Commissioner Bill Archer said. “And so we decided to table that and continue the search for those. But then the immediacy came up when the accident occurred there.”

The County Commission is spending an estimated $282,960 on the seven new sheriff vehicles.

