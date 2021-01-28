Mercer County Commission introduced new public forum initiative

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is experimenting with virtual public forums.

The Mercer County Commission has begun providing public forums via Facebook Live that will focus on hearing feedback from residents on various issues in the county. They’ve called the new initiative “Let’s Talk Mercer County.”

They just held their first meeting this week, and according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett, it had a substantial turnout.

“One of the things that the pandemic taught us was that we could do a Zoom call with our colleagues. Well, why couldn’t we do the same thing and open it up by Facebook Live to allow the community to be more engaged in the conversation,” Puckett said.

The Mercer County Commission will continue to hold these forums on the last Tuesday of every month.

Puckett added that he is considering holding a second forum each month that will take place on the second Tuesday. Those will focus on hearing counterpoints and opinions from other sides on the issues they’re discussing.

The Facebook Live streams will be hosted on Commissioner Greg Puckett’s Facebook Page.