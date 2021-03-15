Mercer County Commission allots $500 to each high school for Project Graduation

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County high school students are getting prepped for Project Graduation.

The yearly program is designed to give seniors one last activity before graduating. It’s also tradition to give students money as a parting gift, and the program receives financial donations from all over the community.

According to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, each year, the Commission helps contribute to that fund.

“We know that this is a great time for our young people when they get a chance to say goodbye to their classmates and do it in a fun, lighthearted, safe and protected setting,” Puckett said.

Each high school in Mercer County is receiving $500 from the County Commission to use on project graduation.