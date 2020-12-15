Mercer County Board of Health votes to allow medical cannabis businesses in county

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Board of Health has reversed an earlier decision on medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis has been legal in West Virginia for some time, but Mercer County officials have not allowed medical cannabis organizations to be located in the county up until now.

On Monday, December 14, the Board of Health voted to overturn the previous board’s decision and allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the county.

The city of Bluefield has been involved in the effort to overturn that decision, and City Attorney Colin Cline said it was the right move.

“Just from the standpoint of the wellbeing of the people who live here, we thought it was important that the Board of Health change its position. And we also are hopeful that should a medical cannabis organization choose to locate in Bluefield or in Mercer County, then that would be a positive from an economic development perspective,” Cline said.

Up until now, Mercer County has been the only county in the state to deny medical cannabis businesses to locate in the county.