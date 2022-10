Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities are looking for Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield, last seen at her residence yesterday on Sandlick road.

Simpson is 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with brown hair. Police believe she left her residence on foot towards an unknown location.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or Mercer County 911 Center.

