Mercer County announces Trick-or-Treat times

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission has announced Trick-or-Treat times.

The commission agreed to allow Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, October 31 from 6-8pm.

They say the decision was not made lightly, as they agreed many residents wanted to have a traditional Halloween, but there were still concerns surrounding the pandemic.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett that as long as people stay safe about it, Trick-or-Treating could still be possible.

“We’ve got to figure out a way where if a parent chooses if they want to go out and Trick-or-Treat, and we’ve got people that are willing to give out the candy, then that’s where we’re going to go. And as long as people are adhering to the social distancing, washing their hands and not touching their face, then we can keep the spread to a minimum,” Puckett said.

The CDC says that anyone at risk for severe illness, or has recently been exposed to COVID-19 should avoid holiday gatherings.