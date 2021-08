MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Health Department confirms the first case of the Delta Variant in the County on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Health officials with the department have not yet released the exact location of the strain.

According to Roger Topping, Administrator MCHD, everyone is being asked to mask up when indoors and outdoors if in large groups.

Stick with WOAY for further details.

