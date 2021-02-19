Men’s basketball games for Marshall-Rice canceled

WOAY – Marshall Athletics announced Thursday that the two men’s basketball games at Rice, originally scheduled for this weekend, have been canceled.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday, February 19 & Saturday, February 20 in Houston. Earlier this week, those games were moved to Saturday & Sunday due to the weather that’s affected Texas. Then on Saturday, Rice had to cancel the games due to COVID-19 issues within their team.

These would’ve been the final regular season road games for the Thundering Herd, who host North Texas February 26 & 27, followed by home games against Charlotte on March 5 & 6.

As of Thursday evening, the women’s teams are still scheduled to play in Huntington, but those games will now be Saturday-Sunday instead of Friday-Saturday.