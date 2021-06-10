Memphis man arrested on possession charges in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Tennessee man is arrested on several possession charges in Raleigh County.

On Tuesday, June 8, members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted a search warrant on Frostbite Lane.

Officers found about two lbs. of methamphetamine, 850 doses of fentanyl, over 1,000 doses of heroin, three lbs. of marijuana, a handgun and almost $7,000 in cash. The street value of drugs seized was around $170,000.

Mario Ward is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, as well as felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.

