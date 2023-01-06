Mega Millions reaches $940 million for Friday’s drawing

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $940 million ahead of Friday night’s drawING, with an estimated cash value of $483.5 million.

It is the 4th highest Mega Millions jackpot to date and if hit, this would be the sixth-highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Related