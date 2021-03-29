Meeting held to discuss future Route 19 development plans

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Thousands travel Route 19 every week. A plan to develop areas along the highway was discussed at a meeting on Monday at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.

“What I would like to see is the U.S Route 19 Corridor Management Plan erased from the books. I think it restricts development, it hinders development, and it’s like putting a roadblock in front of development,” Fayette County Commissioner Tom Louisos says, pertaining to the plan he is trying to put in place for the future of development within the region.

The Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission is discussing ideas ranging from landscaping to bringing in new businesses along the corridor to give the area an economic boost.

“There’s property all the way from Nicholas County, the Meadow Bridge area, all the way back to the New River Gorge area to be developed business-wise.”

The commission wants to ensure that any new identity is positive, both now and in the future. Right now, members say it is critical to the county’s long-term development goals that these areas be developed in a sensitive manner and don’t have the potential to negatively impact or destroy the Route 19 corridor.