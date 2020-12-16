Medical Professional details experience receiving first dosage of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – “This is the way we’re going to get out of this. It’s going to be developing immunity to this virus.”

And the first step towards that immunity was taken Monday. Five medical professionals at Plateau Medical Center accepted the first dosage of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on the first day that it was available.

“We’re seeing tens of thousands of Americans die,” said Plateau Medical Center Medical Professional Dr. Paul Conley. “We’re seeing 3,000 Americans die every single day. If this vaccine can hopefully help me stay safe and protect and take care of patients, then that’s what we need to do.”

The Pfizer vaccine is unique compared to any other vaccine. Dr. Conly felt mixed emotions leading up to his injection, but excitement for the day, the experience and what they mean, trumped anything else.

“It’s new right,” Conley said. “I’m not going to lie and say there wasn’t a little bit of apprehension. This is an mRna vaccine. It’s not a vaccine like any other. It’s not a vaccine that I’ve ever had before. But also very, very excited.”

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two shots. The second shot is received approximately three weeks after the first shot. Making sure that both shots are received is essential for the vaccine to reach its maximum effectiveness.

“The first vaccine is basically the first step of two,” Conley said. “You have to have both vaccines. Same thing with some of the other vaccines that are coming out. It’s a two-step series. We have to make sure that we come back for that second shot.”