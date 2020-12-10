MEC announces plans for winter sports, additional seasons

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference announced on Wednesday its plans for moving forward with sports for the 2020-21 school year. One of the main points addressed is that winter sports (basketball, wrestling, swimming & diving) are scheduled to begin no sooner than January 7, and games will be played without spectators.

The conference’s Board of Directors also approved fall sports to play modified schedules in the spring, with football games starting March 13; additional fall sports would begin their seasons in February.

For both men’s and women’s basketball, games would begin in January and teams would play a 16-game schedule before the conference tournaments in Wheeling. Wrestling teams would hold dual and tri-matches before the conference tournament.

Regarding football, teams will be split into two divisions and play a five-game schedule, with the division winners then playing each other for the MEC championship. There are also plans for volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and cross country.

The conference’s full plans for 2021 can be found here.