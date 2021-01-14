MEC adjusts basketball game times

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference announced Thursday that some start times for basketball games will be adjusted to allow for time to clean the court in between games.

Effective immediately, women’s basketball games on weeknights would start at 5:00 PM (instead of 5:30), and the men’s games would still start at 7:30 PM. On weekends, men’s games would start at 4:30 (instead of 4:00) and women’s games would still start at 2:00.

Concord has a basketball doubleheader at Davis & Elkins scheduled for Saturday. Both Mountain Lion squads are 2-1 after winning Wednesday over West Virginia Wesleyan.