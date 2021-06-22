Meadow Bridge man behind bars following domestic incident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Meadow Bridge man is facing serious allegations after a domestic incident.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says warrants were executed for Ricky Lee Bennett for several offenses. These stemmed from a domestic incident in May.

The complaint says Bennett attacked household members with a knife and other methods of attack. He is charged with malicious wounding, brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic battery and domestic assault. He will now await court proceedings.

Related