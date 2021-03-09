Meadow Bridge High School clears two rounds of COVID-19 testing, set to bring students back Wednesday

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – While Fayette County students returned to school full-time last week, one school will be returning five days a week Wednesday for the first time this year.

Meadow Bridge High School has been on remote learning for the past seven days due to COVID-19. The Fayette County Board of Education and Health Department have decided that, barring a sudden outbreak, Meadow Bridge students should be safe to return in-person.

“When we went back to school five days a week, if we felt we had a problem, we would go into a remote setting or we would let students work from until we felt like we had that problem under control,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “We worked with the health department and made the decision to stay remote through today. If things continue to go well today, then we will go back to school tomorrow there at Meadow Bridge.”

Two rounds of testing were taken at Meadow Bridge High School to determine that it was safe to bring students back.