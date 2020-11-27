McDowell County Sheriff’s Department investigating hit and run

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office responded to and is investigating a hit and run/ serious accident involving a pedestrian around 529 pm this evening in the three forks area (near Bradshaw) of McDowell County.

West Virginia State Police is assisting in the investigation. The vehicle left the scene and is being described as an older small suv type vehicle silver in color possibly with front end damage. The vehicle was traveling towards Buchanan county Virginia. A two year old child was seriously injured and we are requesting the public’s help in locating this vehicle/driver. Should anyone have any tips please contact the 911 center.