BRADSHAW, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is in jail on sexual assault allegations.

According to court documents, Logan Viars sexually assaulted a child on four different occasions between August and October of this year.

The Department of Human Resources Child Protected Service contacted police after a sexual assault complaint was made.

Viars is charged with four counts of sexual assault in the first-degree. He is currently in Southwest Regional Jail under a 40,000 dollar bond.