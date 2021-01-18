McDowell County man arrested after brief pursuit

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after attempting to flee from officers.

On January 17, 2021, Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop in the Havaco area (near Welch) of McDowell county. Upon conducting the stop, Kobe Brown fled the scene. Deputies gave chase and after a short foot pursuit found a quantity of drugs and firearms on Kobe Brown.

Kobe Brown was charged with Fleeing on foot, Obstructing an Officer, Possession with Intent to Deliver a schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance 2 counts, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance, Possession of a firearm while in commission of a Felony.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $97,000 was set he was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting trial.