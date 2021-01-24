McDowell County confirms two additional COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- DHHR reports as of January 24, 2021, there have been 1,837,747 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 115,307 total cases and 1,895 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 96-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Marion County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 92-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all connected to these individuals.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone, Jackson, and Wirt counties in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.