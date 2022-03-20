Mavericks win first boys basketball state championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – With Southern West Virginia guaranteed to have the Class A boys basketball state champion, the question was which team would be able to navigate the big stage, and the 10:00 AM start time.

James Monroe had the first advantages of the game, and they held on to the lead the entire contest against Greater Beckley Christian, winning 72-47 to claim their first boys basketball state championship.

Shad Sauvage, who acknowledged he did not shoot the ball in the semifinals, made five three-point attempts in the first half alone as he led all scorers with 23 points. Eli Allen chipped in with 20 points and set a Class A title game record with 12 assists. Collin Fox scored 14 points and joined Sauvage and Allen on the All-Tournament Team.

Kaden Smallwood led Greater Beckley Christian with 21 points and eight rebounds in his final high school game; he was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Kendrick Wilson, who had nine points.

WOAY Sports has confirmed there are plans for a Mavericks celebration parade starting at 3:00 PM Sunday from Peterstown Middle School; the players will be transported through Peterstown to the high school and then on to Union, before returning to the high school for a celebration ceremony.

Related