Mavericks start hot, move on in state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – James Monroe entered the Class A boys basketball state tournament unbeaten, and were eager to keep it that way Tuesday evening against Madonna.

Holding the Blue Dons without a field goal the entire first quarter, the Mavericks set the tone early with offensive rebounds and second-chance baskets, going on to win 83-46.

All five James Monroe starters reached double figures, with Eli Allen posting a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Mascio led Madonna with 12 points off the bench.

James Monroe will face Huntington St. Joseph in the Class A semifinals at 7:15 Thursday evening.

Related