Mavericks, Crusaders advance to state tournament

LINDSIDE, WV & FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia will have two area teams in the Class A boys basketball state tournament, after James Monroe & Greater Beckley Christian both won Region 3 co-finals Wednesday.

The Mavericks established momentum early as they won 72-52 against Greenbrier West, gaining redemption from last year’s regional loss to the Cavaliers. James Monroe will be the top seed in the Class A field, playing Madonna at 5:30 PM Tuesday. Also in a reversal from 2021, the Crusaders won 78-72 at Webster County; they will face Man at 1:00 PM Tuesday.

In Class AAAA, Greenbrier East and George Washington were involved in a tight contest that was decided by a last-second three from Branden Hoffman, giving the Patriots a 45-42 road win. Princeton lost at South Charleston 64-49.

