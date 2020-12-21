Marshall’s Brenden Knox opts out of bowl game, declares for NFL Draft

WOAY – On Monday evening, Marshall junior running back Brenden Knox announced he is opting out of the Camellia Bowl and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Knox finishes his career with 2,852 rush yards, the fourth-most by a Marshall player since they made the jump to FBS in 1997.

In a statement on Twitter, Knox said, “After much prayer, consideration, and speaking with my family, I will be forgoing the bowl game and my final year of eligibility to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Knox’s departure leaves a major hole in the Thundering Herd’s offense. He led the team with 887 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2020. The team’s second-leading rusher is Sheldon Evans with 248 yards and 4 touchdowns.